West End shows offer exclusive prices from £15 as London Theatre Week returns

London Theatre Week is back and now, in its fifth year, the campaign continues to offer exclusive prices for the most exciting West End shows.

Tickets from £15, £25 and £35 are available for the likes of Back to the Future, Matilda, Jersey Boys, Mousetrap, Oklahoma!, The Time Traveller’s Wife, Sister Act, The Choir of Man, The Little Big Things, The Play that Goes Wrong and Disney’s Frozen and The Lion King.

You can find full details of the London Theatre Week promotion here.

This year’s line-up of shows features newcomers such as Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends and Hamnet alongside returning favourites the likes of Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and The Book of Mormon.

This season’s full lineup of shows includes: 2:22 A Ghost Story, A Strange Loop, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Ain’t Too Proud, As You Like It, Back to the Future, Barricade Boys, Bronco Billy, Crazy For You, Disney’s Frozen The Musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Faking Bad, Flowers for Mrs Harris, Grease, Guys & Dolls, Hamnet, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Jersey Boys, Laurel and Chaplin: The Feud, Les Misérables, Matilda, Matthew Bourne’s Edward Scissorhands, Musicals By Candlelight, Noises Off, Oklahoma!, Old Friends, Operation Epsilon, Private Lives, Pygmalion, Rebecca, Rumble In The Jungle: Rematch, Showstopper, Sister Act, SpongeBob The Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Choir of Man, The Crown Jewels, The Crucible, The Effect, The Empress, The Lion King, The Little Big Things, The Mousetrap, The Ocean at the End Of The Lane, The Old Man & The Pool, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Time Traveller’s Wife, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Wishmas, and Witness for the Prosecution.