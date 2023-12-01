Watch a special performance from Rehab the Musical ahead of London run

Mica Paris joins the company for the new production

Following its run at the Playground Theatre in 2022, Rehab the Musical will be back on stage in January 2024 at a brand-new venue in central London – and you can have a first listen below.

Written by Grant Black, Murray Lachlan Young and Elliot Davis, the show is set in 1999, when a jaded 26-year-old pop star named Kid Pop finds himself in court after a drug-fuelled tabloid sting, facing the choice between jail and six weeks of rehab. The production is directed and choreographed by Gary Lloyd.

The cast is led by Keith Allen (The Pembrokeshire Murders), Christian Maynard (& Juliet), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six), Jodie Steele (Bonnie and Clyde) and Mica Paris (Fame), alongside John Barr (Rehab, Playground Theatre), Carly Burns (Blood Brothers), Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose), Ben Mabberley (Hollyoaks), Simon Shorten (Matilda the Musical) and Rebecca Thornhill (Gypsy).

Watch a special performance from the show here:

The creative team also includes set designer Simon Kenny, musical supervisor and arranger Katy Richardson, costume designer Rob Jones, lighting designer Tim Oliver, sound designer Chris Whybrow, orchestrator and music copyist Jude Obermüller, and casting director Anne Vosser. Alex Codd serves as assistant director/choreographer and resident director.

Rehab the Musical will run at Neon 194 (194 Piccadilly, London W1J 9LN) from 12 January until 17 February 2024, with a press night set for 17 January. Tickets are on sale below: