Production shots have been released for the West End return of The Unfriend.

Steven Moffat’s comedy revolves around an unassuming couple who invite a serial killer to stay with them. It received a solid four-star review for its initial West End stint at the Criterion.

The current cast is led by award-winning comedian and actor Lee Mack (Not Going Out) as Peter, following in the footsteps of Reece Shearsmith, while Sarah Alexander (Jonathan Creek) plays Peter’s wife Debbie, originated by Amanda Abbington.

Also appearing are Nick Sampson (Witness for the Prosecution) as The Neighbour, Frances Barber (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool) reprising the role of Elsa Jean Krakowski, Muzz Khan (Behind The Beautiful) as PC Junkin, Maddie Holliday (Afterlife) reprising the role of Rosie, and Jem Matthews as Alex in his West End debut, with Christopher Jordan, Cathy Walker, Charlie Richards and Poppy Shepherd rounding out the company.

Directed by Mark Gatiss, the production is designed by Robert Jones, with lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Ella Wahlström, video design by Andrzej Goulding and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

The Unfriend runs at Wyndham’s Theatre until 9 March 2024, with tickets on sale below.