The Choir of Man announces 2024 cast

See who is heading to the Arts Theatre

A new company has been announced for the West End production of The Choir of Man.

The pub-set show follows a male choir as they reflect on their lives through song. It has played on tour, at the Edinburgh Fringe and in Earl’s Court, settling into a run at the Arts in 2021. The show has now extended its booking through to 29 September 2024.

Remaining with the show will be Adam Bayjou (Les Misérables) as The Hard Man, Michele Maria Benvenuto (The Choir of Man – Norwegian Cruise Line) as The Maestro, Ben Goffe (Hex) as The Handyman, Luke Conner Hall (Bat Out of Hell) as The Romantic and Mark Irwin (The Commitments) as The Barman.

Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap) will move from the ensemble into the role of The Poet, while Niall Woodson (West End debut) continues as a swing.

New cast joining from Tuesday 12 March are Sam Pope (Bat Out of Hell) as The Joker, swing Alex James Ellison (Fiver) and music producer and bassist from Metronomy, Olugbenga Adelekan, who will make his West End debut as The Pub Bore.

Heading to London from Australia will be Robert Godfrey (The Choir of Man at Sydney Opera House) as The Beast, with Seán Keany (Once in Concert) and Richard Lock (original Beast in the West End) playing swings.The casting director is Debbie O’Brien.

The show is created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, directed by Doodson, with musical supervision, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Jack Blume, movement direction and choreography by Freddie Huddleston, monologues written by Ben Norris, scenic design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by Richard Dinnen, costume design and associate scenic design by Verity Sadler and sound design by Sten Severson.

Tom Brandon (the original Hard Man) serves as associate director with Lee Freeman as musical director and Adam Hiltonas associate movement director.

The on-stage band has Emmanuel Nana Kwasi Bonsu on drums, Jack Hartigan on guitar, Darius Luke Thompson on violin and Sam Tookey on bass.