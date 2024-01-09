The Boy at the Back of the Class reveals world premiere cast

Casting has been unveiled for the upcoming world premiere stage adaptation of The Boy at the Back of the Class.

As previously reported, the production is set to open at Kingston’s Rose Theatre on 8 February, following previews from 3 February, and will run until 22 February ahead of a nationwide tour in association with Children’s Theatre Partnership.

The Boy at the Back of the Class is based on the novel by Onjali Q Raúf, adapted by Nick Ahad and directed by Monique Touko. It tells the story of a new nine-year-old boy in school named Ahmet, who has fled his war-torn country, and his classmates who hatch a magnificent plan to reunite him with his family.

The full company includes Priya Davdra (as Mrs Khan/Mum), Sasha Desouza-Willock (as Alexa), Megan Grech (as Ensemble/Understudy), Abdul-Malik Janneh (as Michael), Petra Joan-Athene (as Josie), Joe McNamara (as Brendan), Gordon Millar (as Tom), Farshid Rokey (as Ahmet), Adam Seridji (as Ensemble/Understudy) and Zoe Zak (as Clarissa).

The creative team for the production includes Lily Arnold (set and costume design), Ryan Day (lighting design), Giles Thomas (composition and sound design), Kloé Dean (movement direction), and Maisie Carter (fight direction). Amy Crighton serves as assistant director and casting is by Sophie Parrott.

Rose Theatre artistic director Christopher Haydon said: “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Onjali Q Raúf’s remarkable story to the stage. I love its warmth and the way it combines an exciting adventure with such piercing emotional honesty about the plight facing refugees today. I’ve always felt passionately about the need to support refugees and advocate for their rights, and it is vital, for me, that all our work at the Rose has the values of inclusion and tolerance at heart.”

The theatre has also partnered with local charity Refugee Action Kingston in an effort to raise awareness and funds to support refugees throughout the community.

Bassam Mahfouz, executive director of the charity commented: “I arrived in west London as a four-year-old boy from war-torn Beirut. I was fortunate my journey here didn’t mimic Ahmet’s, but in many ways I saw parallels in his story ⁠— I once was the boy at the back of the class, who received so much love and support from many in my school and local community. But, I also experienced hatred, intolerance, and ignorance. My experiences gave me the determination to create opportunities for others – that is what we do daily at Refugee Action Kingston.”

The touring production is scheduled to run until 8 June 2024, making stops in Chichester, Sheffield, Cambridge, Malvern, Salford, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Newcastle, Blackpool, Coventry, Canterbury, Poole and Leicester.