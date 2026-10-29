Teri Hatcher joins The Devil Wears Prada – first look

The show continues its run at the Dominion Theatre

The Devil Wears Prada The Musical has released new photos of its West End cast.

Teri Hatcher has now joined the show as Miranda Priestly, with Matt Henry as Nigel, Jenna Bonner as Andy Sachs, with Dean Makowski-Clayton,as Andy’s boyfriend Nate. Taila Halford continues as Emily, while Dominic Andersen continues as Christian. Debbie Kurup continues as first standby Miranda Priestly.

The ensemble comprises Jak Allen-Anderson, Georgia Aspinall, Anta Bah, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Teagan Denham, Russell Dickson, Eve Drysdale, Selina Hamilton, Helen Hill, Kimberley Hoyle, Emma Johnson, Justin-Lee Jones, Mark Lamb, Ethan Le Phong, Zixi Li, Shannon Molloy, Jacob Morrish, Nay-Nay, Eddylia Osborne, David Peter Brown, Theo UK Rose, João Silva, Ellie Stevens, Maisy Stones, Kayleigh Thadani, Hannah Victoria-Bennett and Alex Woodward.

The musical opened in the West End in December 2024 and has sold more than 1.3 million tickets at the Dominion Theatre. It marked its 800th performance on 23 September.

The Devil Wears Prada The Musical previously opened at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 6 July to 17 August 2024 before transferring to the West End.

The musical has music by Elton John, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick, a book by Kate Wetherhead, set design by Tim Hatley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Gareth Owen and casting by Jill Green.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada follows aspiring journalist Andy, who takes a job at Runway magazine under its editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly.

The production is produced by Kevin McCollum, David Furnish and Jamie Wilson, in co-production with Theatre Royal Plymouth and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.