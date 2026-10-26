The cast of The Haunting of Hill House on jump scares, spooky stories and Halloween costumes

It’s time to go trick or treating at Hill House…

Recently, WhatsOnStage took a trip to Richmond Theatre to sit down with the cast of the new stage adaptation of The Haunting of Hill House.

Based on Shirley Jackson’s novel (which was also turned into a wildly successful Netflix series), the production is currently on tour until 21 November.

Cast members Jasper Britton (who plays Dr Montague), Jemma Churchill (Mrs Montague), Sian Howard (Mrs Dudley), Sophie Lenglinger (Theo), Robin Morrissey (Luke) and Clancy Ryan (Eleanor) were greeted by our fiendish pumpkin, who had a handful of Halloween-themed questions within its jaws, so brace yourselves for all things that go bump in the night and watch the highlights below… if you dare!

The touring company is completed by understudies Darryl Oakley and Eleanor Hague.

The Haunting of Hill House is adapted for the stage by Olivier and BAFTA Award winner Stef Smith and directed by Martin Constantine. The story follows a group investigating the mysteries of Hill House, where their research leads to unsettling events within the building.

The creative team includes designer Ti Green, lighting designer Chris Davey, sound designer Johnny Edwards, composer Harry Blake, video designer Duncan McLean, illusion designer Will Houstoun, movement director Georgina Lamb, associate director Bobbie-Jean Henning, and general manager James Quaife for Luminous Entertainment Group.

The show is produced by Wiltshire Creative in association with Theatr Clwyd and is presented by Mark Puddle with Alexander “Sandy” Marshall and Patrick Myles.

Remaining tour stops include Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Cambridge, with tickets on sale below.