Great British Theatres Awards announce presenters and line-up

James Graham, Janie Dee, Gary Kemp, Siobhan Redmond, Tobias Turley, Shanay Holmes, Hammed Animashaun and Zoë Armer are among the presenters announced for the inaugural Great British Theatres Awards.

Hosted by Marisha Wallace, the ceremony will take place at Central Hall Westminster on 2 November 2026 as part of Theatres Trust’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Graham, whose plays include Dear England, Quiz and This House, will present the Great British Theatres Lifetime Achievement Award to Julie Hesmondhalgh in recognition of her work as an advocate for theatre. Dee will present the Great Green Theatre Award, which recognises theatres working in environmental responsibility and sustainability.

Keziah Ibe will perform “I Could Have Danced All Night” from Chichester Festival Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady (the theatre is nominated for the Great New Build and Great Green Theatre awards) while Polka Theatre, which is shortlisted for the Great Community Connection and Great Public Space awards, will give a preview of its upcoming production of Peter Pan. Rob Eckland will direct the evening’s musical performances.

The awards follow nearly 200 nominations from across the UK and will recognise theatres and individuals across categories covering architecture, renovation, sustainability, community engagement and placemaking (you can see the full shortlist below).

The inaugural ceremony is produced by Green Room Ents Ltd in partnership with Theatres Trust, the national advice and advocacy body for the UK’s theatres.

Full shortlist

Great New Build

@sohoplace, London

BEAM, Hertford

Brixton House, London

The Nest, Chichester Festival Theatre

Shakespeare North, Prescot

Great Renovation

The Arts Theatre, Cambridge

Bradford Live, Bradford

Citizens Theatre, Glasgow

The Granville Theatre, Ramsgate

Great Amateur Theatre

The Questors Theatre, London

Seaford Little Theatre, East Sussex

Sherborne Studio Theatre, Dorset

The Swan, Yeovil

Great Found Space

The Dipping House, Stoke-on-Trent

Front Room Theatre, Weston-super-Mare

The Horton, Epsom

Lower Marsh Arts Club (formerly The Glitch), London

Nyth, Bangor

Great Community Connection

Cast, Doncaster

Citizens Theatre, Glasgow

Derby Theatre, Derby

Eden Court, Inverness

Hoxton Hall, London

Polka Children’s Theatre, London

The Theatre Chipping Norton

Wolverhampton Grand, Wolverhampton

Great Use of Space

Alexandra Palace, London – for its innovative use of its auditorium

Battersea Arts Centre, London – for its building takeovers

National Theatre, London – for the Natural Dye and Wellbeing Garden

Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth – for Summer in the Scene Dock

Great Placemaking Partner

Glasgow City Council

Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Lambeth Council

London Borough of Harrow

Great Green Theatre

Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Dundee

New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme

Nottingham Playhouse

Great Public Space

Gosforth Theatre, Newcastle upon Tyne – for its café

Live Theatre, Newcastle upon Tyne – for its community garden

Polka Children’s Theatre, London – for the Y C Chan Playden

Storyhouse, Chester – for its social spaces

Great British Theatres Shining Star

The Amulet Centre Limited

Leith Theatre Trust

Daniel Shrimpton, Joseph Rowntree Theatre

Graham Whitlock, Manor Pavilion Theatre