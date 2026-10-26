Peter Andre to return to Mamma Mia! the Party

Peter Andre will return to Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2 in London early next year.

Set in a Greek taverna on the island of Skopelos, the experience combines a four-course Greek meal with a story featuring ABBA songs, including “Mamma Mia”, “Dancing Queen” and “Waterloo”, followed by an ABBA disco. It has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, with some songs also featuring Stig Anderson. The story is by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Ulvaeus, with an English book by Sandi Toksvig.

The current London cast includes Sam Bailey as Debbie until April 2027, alongside Kelly Aaron as Sue/Swing, Constantine Andronikou as Robin/Swing, Marianne Benedict as Kate at certain performances, AJ Bentley as Adam, Claudia Bradley as Tia/Swing, Inês Fernandez as Konstantina, Tom Fothergill as Carlos/Swing, Elena Gibson and Allie Ho Chee as Bella at certain performances, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, Sophie Holdsworth as Loretta/Swing, Gabriella-Rose Merchant as Nina on maternity cover, James Mark McLoughlin as Ruben/Swing, Kimberly Powell as Kate at certain performances, Andy Rose as Host/Fernando, Dawn Spence as Grandma and Rebecca Stenhouse as Nina at certain performances. The cast is scheduled to remain until May 2027.

Andre will be reprising his role as Nikos for selected performances from 10 January to 18 March 2027. He previously performed in the production earlier this year.

Andre said: “I’m back! I’m thrilled to be returning to Mamma Mia! The Party at the O2 in London in 2027. Being part of the production earlier this year was an incredible experience, and from the moment I stepped into Nikos Taverna, I felt a real connection to the character and the show. The energy, the music, the atmosphere and, of course, the amazing Greek food make Mamma Mia! The Party a unique night out. I can’t wait to share the magic with you all once again. See you there!”

A Sydney production will open at the Sydney Event Centre at the Star in March 2027. It is being co-produced with TEG Dainty, with pre-sales beginning on 9 November and general tickets going on sale on 12 November 2026. A waiting list is open.

The London production is currently booking until November 2027. Since opening in August 2019, it has welcomed more than 800,000 guests and staged nearly 2,000 performances, attracting visitors from 110 countries.

The London production is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set design by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, costume design by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The production is executive produced by Ulvaeus and Pophouse.