John Proctor is the Villain announces West End cast

Kimberly Belflower’s John Proctor is the Villain is to transfer to the West End next year, and the cast has now been confirmed.

The production, directed by Danya Taymor, played a sold-out run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs as part of the Royal Court’s 70th anniversary season. In the West End, it will play a strictly limited 12-week season at Wyndham’s Theatre from 2 February to 24 April 2027.

The vast majority of the Royal Court cast will return for the new run, including Sadie Soverall as Shelby Holcomb, Lauryn Ajufo as Nell Shaw, Molly McFadden as Bailey Gallagher, Dónal Finn as Mr Smith, Charlie Borg as Lee Turner, Reece Braddock as Mason Adams, Holly Howden Gilchrist as Beth Powell, and Miya James as Raelynn Nix.

Joining the show for the West End will be Amy Macken as Ivy Watkins. The cast is completed by Alfie Craig, Anna Francis, Thalia Gambe, Ada Grey and Tom Milligan.

Belflower and Taymor said today: “We’re over the moon to be reuniting with so many members of our Royal Court coven, and to be welcoming the extraordinary Amy Macken to the fold as we prepare to take the West End by storm in 2027. Rehearsing this play with these people is a sacred, special thing; we can’t wait to be back in the room and make more magic together.”

Scenography is by AMP, featuring Teresa L. Williams, the costume design is by Sarah Laux, the lighting design is by Natasha Katz, the sound design and original composition is by Palmer Hefferan, projection design is by Hannah Wasileski and movement direction is by Tilly Evans-Krueger. The voice and dialect coach is Gigi Buffington, the casting director is Julia Horan,, with dramaturgy by Lauren Halvorsen.

The show received a five-star rave from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton, being described as “art that helps us to understand life, a tribute to literature as a map for comprehension, and to dance for expressing all the things that words cannot.”

The play received seven Tony Award nominations during its Broadway run at the Booth Theatre in 2025, including Best Play and Best Actress in a Play for star Sadie Sink.

The Royal Court was also the venue where Arthur Miller’s The Crucible – the play Belflower’s work directly responds to – had its London premiere in the Court’s first-ever season in 1956.

Belflower and Taymor said today: “Bringing John Proctor is the Villain to the West End is a true honour and profound joy for us, especially on the heels of its very witchy UK debut in the Royal Court’s 70th anniversary season. The play has been igniting London audiences, and we have fallen deeply in love with this great city. We are so grateful that our spells worked and more people will be able to see the play here – and come back again and again – at the incredible Wyndham’s Theatre in 2027.”

Listen to Soverall and Finn discuss the show here: