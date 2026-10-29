Taylor Russell to join Ian McKellen in Lear at the Yard Theatre, with more performances added

Ian McKellen is set to return to the stage in a new reimagining of King Lear at the Yard Theatre as part of the venue’s inaugural season in its rebuilt Hackney Wick home and further cast has now been revealed.

The production, titled Lear, has been reimagined by playwright Simon Stephens and the Yard’s artistic director Jay Miller. It forms part of the theatre’s first programme in its newly redeveloped venue, which opens this summer following the demolition and reconstruction of the original Yard Theatre building.

McKellen last performed King Lear on stage in 2017 at Chichester Festival Theatre, in a production that later transferred to the West End and New York. He has previously collaborated with Stephens on An Ark, a virtual theatre experiment. Stephens’ recent theatre credits include Vanya, The Seagull, A Doll’s House and Heisenberg, while Miller has led the Yard since its founding in 2011.

Set to join McKellen will be WhatsOnStage Award nominee Taylor Russell as Cordelia, with further ensemble to be revealed soon.

The new venue, designed by Takero Shimazaki Architects, more than doubles the size of the original theatre and includes a 220-seat auditorium, new artist development spaces and expanded backstage facilities.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Stewart Laing, sound designer Josh Anio Grigg, lighting designer Zerlina Hughes, video designer Sarah Readman, choreographer Malik Nashad Sharpe and assistant director Sophia Golan. Full casting and creative team information will be announced at a later date.

Lear is scheduled to run from 17 November 2026 to 2 January 2027, with a press night on 1 December.