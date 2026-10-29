Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas confirms London cast

Exclusive: Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas has announced the cast ahead of its festive stint at Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Humphrey Ker and David Reed‘s new comedy whodunnit is directed by Phillip Breen. It premiered at Birmingham Rep last year with a production that featured songs by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, receiving a glowing review from WhatsOnStage. This production has songs by Rice and Howard Goodall.

The play is set in Victorian London, where, in the West End, a series of performers die mid-scene, and Scotland Yard rules out foul play until Sherlock Holmes discovers a link to “The Twelve Days of Christmas”. Holmes races against time to save French Hens, find Gold Rings, and rescue Mother Goose, facing mortal danger along the way. With the help of Dr Watson and detective Athena Faversham, Holmes aims to solve the mystery.

Leading the cast are Bo Poraj (Miranda) as Sherlock Holmes and Olivier Award nominee Marc Antolin as Dr Watson.

Poraj said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be playing such an iconic role, and to be doing it alongside this fantastic cast. This is one of the funniest scripts I have read in a long time, and to be performing it at the breathtaking Alexandra Palace Theatre is the ultimate Christmas treat.”

Antolin added: “This is the Sherlock and Watson you know, but wrapped in tinsel, stuffed with jokes, and tied together with phenomenal songs. As Dr Watson, I urge everyone to book their tickets immediately to get their annual dose of Christmas hilarity.”

They are joined by Edward Bourne as swing, Jonnie Broadbent as Arthur Stone, Annabel Brook as Ernie, Wayne Cater as Wotan, Margot Jardine as swing, Mia Jerome as Queen Victoria, Olivia-Faith Kamau as Estella Bottle, Mia Overfield as Clifford, Vivien Parry as Mrs Hudson, Emily Pithon as Professor Murray, John Ramm as Lestrade, John-Luke Roberts as Fafner and Charlie Russell as Athena Faversham.

The full creative team includes designer Mark Bailey, lighting designer Anna Watson, sound designer Luke Swaffield for Autograph Sound, choreographer and movement director Georgina Lamb, fight director Renny Krupinski, illusions by Chris Fisher and Dr Will Houstoun, casting director Helena Palmer, musical director Leo Munby, and orchestra manager Matthew French.

Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas will begin previews on 24 November 2026 and play until 17 January 2027. An official opening is set for 1 December 2026.

The play is produced by Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions and Heartaches Limited.