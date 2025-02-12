Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison tease The Illusionist musical: ‘We’re inching forwards’

In the press room at the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, Starlight Express producer Michael Harrison and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber spilled the beans on one of their upcoming projects: new musical The Illusionist.

The show, set to be directed by Jamie Lloyd, is being co-created with Chris Terrio (Argo) and songwriter Bruno Major. It is based on Steven Millhauser’s short story about a magician shaking up the social order in the turn-of-the-century Austrian Empire. It was previously the inspiration for a film starring Edward Norton.

Harrison stated that the gears really are in motion: “Andrew has written a tremendous score with Chris and Bruno and the music is sublime. I would say that but I really mean it. We’re still writing and working but we’re inching forwards to letting audiences see something very special.”

Lloyd Webber hailed it as a “work in progress”, though said the most exciting thing for him was “working with the hottest producer around”, Harrison. Reflecting on the night of prize-giving at The London Palladium, he wryly noted “how many times was Michael mentioned, how many time was Jamie Lloyd mentioned and how few times I was mentioned!”

You can listen to the full interview below in a bonus episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast – while also hearing from WhatsOnStage Award winners Imelda Staunton, Jeevan Braich and Layton Williams.

Chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

Before The Illusionist lands, audiences will have a chance to hear new tunes by Lloyd Webber and collaborator Tim Rice in the world premiere of comedy play Sherlock Holmes and The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Starlight Express bagged seven WhatsOnStage Awards on Sunday night, the most of any show and matching the success of Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard revival in 2024. Harrison, Lloyd Webber and Lloyd will also be teaming up for Evita this summer at The London Palladium – with casting for that production to be revealed soon.