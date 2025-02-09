Starlight Express wins seven WhatsOnStage Awards

It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when!

Starlight Express has skated in to first place!

Michael Harrison and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s revival, which continues its open-ended run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, has won seven out of its nine nominated categories.

The show is newly minted as Best Musical Revival, after facing stiff competition from the touring production of Dear Evan Hansen, Oliver! in Chichester and the West End stagings of Hadestown, Hello, Dolly!, and Kiss Me, Kate.

In addition, the creative team honoured includes set designer Tim Hatley, lighting designer Howard Hudson, video designer Andrzej Goulding, and costume designer Gabriella Slade.

Jackie Saundercock and Campbell Young Associates took home the first-ever WhatsOnStage Award for Best Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Design.

In the acting categories, Jeevan Braich received the award for Best Professional Debut for his portrayal of Rusty.

Lloyd Webber’s musical, which first debuted 40 years ago, is about a child’s train set that comes to life and competes to become the fastest engine in the world. Audience members in Wembley Park can sit either around and inside the “racing track”, or behind the performance space on a more conventional rake.

