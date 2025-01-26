Giovanna and Tom Fletcher’s son Buzz joins Starlight Express cast

Starlight Express has gained a new “Control” – and they come from a theatrical family.

The new production of the hit musical, which was nominated for nine WhatsOnStage Awards last month, continues to run at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. It follows a group of trains who come to life and hold a major competition.

Buzz Fletcher, the son of composer, musician, and writer Tom Fletcher and actress and presenter Giovanna Fletcher, has joined the show as “Control,” one of the child performers who oversees the races. Tom Fletcher posted on social media saying: “This is Control! We’ve been keeping this quiet for a little while, but tonight was race night, and our brilliant Buzz had his debut performance as Control in the incredible Starlight Express.

“I can’t even begin to describe the overwhelming pride (and nerves!) watching him run out onto that stage, deliver those opening lines, and then give the most amazing performance. It was total magic and a memory for us all that will never be forgotten! I can’t thank the whole Starlight team enough for believing in him and giving him this amazing opportunity to be part of this absolute spectacle of a show. Also, a huge thanks to all his teachers and, of course, Jo Scott, who have been so amazing at supporting and encouraging him through the auditions and rehearsals. He did you all proud tonight!”

Tom Fletcher himself made his West End debut as Oliver at The London Palladium, while his sister Carrie Hope Fletcher also appeared as a youngster in shows like Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Tom Fletcher is currently working on the music for the new Paddington musical, while Giovanna Fletcher is touring in The Girl on the Train.