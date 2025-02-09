whatsonstage white
Awards

First WhatsOnStage Award winner for Best Wigs, Hair and Make-Up revealed

The new category was introduced this year.

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

9 February 2025

Starlight Express
Starlight Express, © Pamela Raith

To celebrate the 25th year of the annual WhatsOnStage Awards, a new category recognising wig, hair and make-up design was added.

Revealed tonight at the ceremony at The London Palladium, the first recipients were Jackie Saundercock and Campbell Young Associates for Starlight Express

The revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical led the nominations this year with a total of nine. The roller-skating bonanza continues to play at Wembley Park’s Troubadour Theatre.

Campbell Young Associates were also nominated for their work on The Devil Wears Prada.

Other nominees in the category included:

– Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

– Betty Marini, The Cabinet Minister

– Hiroaki Miyauchi, Spirited Away

– Georgia Nosal, The Artist

You can follow the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards across our social media and here.

Featured In This Story

Guide

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Lucie Jones, video supplied by the production

Watch Lucie Jones perform “Unmatched” from new Austenland musical

Have a first listen to Austenland!