First WhatsOnStage Award winner for Best Wigs, Hair and Make-Up revealed

The new category was introduced this year.

To celebrate the 25th year of the annual WhatsOnStage Awards, a new category recognising wig, hair and make-up design was added.

Revealed tonight at the ceremony at The London Palladium, the first recipients were Jackie Saundercock and Campbell Young Associates for Starlight Express.

The revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical led the nominations this year with a total of nine. The roller-skating bonanza continues to play at Wembley Park’s Troubadour Theatre.

Campbell Young Associates were also nominated for their work on The Devil Wears Prada.

Other nominees in the category included:

– Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

– Betty Marini, The Cabinet Minister

– Hiroaki Miyauchi, Spirited Away

– Georgia Nosal, The Artist

