Sherlock Holmes comedy with tunes by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to have world premiere this winter

The play will run at the Birmingham Rep

Alex Wood

| Birmingham |

11 February 2025

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, © Roy J Baron and Dan Wooller

Birmingham Rep will host the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes and The Twelve Days of Christmas this Christmas.

Running from 14 November 2025 to 11 January 2026, the new comedy whodunnit is written by Humphrey Ker and David Reed, known for their work with The Penny Dreadfuls.

It will feature original songs by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose previous collaborations include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamcoatJesus Christ Superstar, and Evita.

Directed by Phillip Breen and Becky Hope-Palmer, the play is set in Victorian London during Christmas. In the West End, a series of performers die mid-scene, and Scotland Yard rules out foul play until Sherlock Holmes discovers a link to “The Twelve Days of Christmas”. Holmes races against time to save French Hens, find Gold Rings, and rescue Mother Goose, facing mortal danger along the way. With the help of Dr Watson and detective Athena Faversham, Holmes aims to solve the mystery.

Rice and Lloyd Webber said today: “Sherlock Holmes and The Twelve Days of Christmas is pure mischief. It has the exuberance of a Christmas tree, the joy of a panto and a plot worthy of Conan Doyle. It’s wonderful to be working together again on something so unashamedly fun.”

