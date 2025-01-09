Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter to star in Mrs Warren’s Profession West End revival

The mother/daughter pairing will be tackling the classic play in a new production

Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter will star in a new production of George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs Warren’s Profession in the West End.

The new revival, directed by Dominic Cooke marks the first time the mother and daughter duo will appear onstage together, playing Mrs Kitty Warren and Vivie Warren. The production is directed by Dominic Cooke, who has previously collaborated with WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner Staunton on Hello, Dolly! and Follies.

Mrs. Warren’s Profession, one of Shaw’s most provocative plays, was banned for 30 years by Lord Chamberlain. It offers a critical look at the hypocrisy and corruption of the English class system.

Staunton said today: “The new year felt like the perfect time to return to the stage in Mrs Warren’s Profession, a play which asks ever pertinent questions about the role of women in society, and the choices they make for survival. I couldn’t be happier to be stepping into the rehearsal room with my very great friend and colleague Dominic; and my brilliant daughter Bessie. What a treat for 2025!”

The show also reunites Staunton with producer Sonia Friedman, with whom she worked on Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Cooke with Friedman after their work on Clybourne Park.

Cooke added: “Although Mrs Warren’s Profession is over 120 years old, it still has the power to shock with its frank and provocative examination of the exploitative nature of society and the double standards applied to women. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Imelda Staunton on Follies and Hello, Dolly! and I’m thrilled to collaborate with her for the first time on a play, especially alongside the super talented Bessie Carter. Additionally, I’m excited to reunite with Sonia Friedman after 15 years. I can’t wait to bring this remarkable play and brilliant cast to London audiences in the spring.”

Design is by Chloe Lamford and casting by Amy Ball.

The production will open at the Garrick Theatre on 22 May, with previews starting on 10 May, and will run until 16 August. Tickets will be available soon.

