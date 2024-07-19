Hello, Dolly! at The London Palladium – Jim Carter, Michael Ball and more hit the red carpet

Yesterday evening WhatsOnStage attended a star-studded opening night at The London Palladium.

Finally, the much-anticipated revival of Hello, Dolly! – led by two-time WhatsOnStage Award winner Imelda Staunton (Sweeney Todd, Gypsy), back on stage where she belongs – is up and running in a production that’s been hailed as a “staggering spectacle of a show” in our glowing review.

We spoke to a parade of VIP guests on the red carpet (including Staunton’s daughter and husband, Bessie and Jim Carter), alongside director Dominic Cooke and producer Michael Harrison, and were generally living our best Golden Age lives.

Check out all the highlights from the official opening in the video below:

Hello, Dolly! runs at The London Palladium until 14 September 2024, with tickets on sale now.