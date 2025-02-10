Is Imelda Staunton excited to work with her daughter in Mrs. Warren's Profession? 'Oh, for God's sake, yeah!'

Imelda Staunton was all smiles in the press room of the WhatsOnStage Awards on Sunday night at The London Palladium — happily clutching the trophy she earned for her performance in Hello, Dolly! on that very stage, while also looking enthusiastically ahead to her next role.

That project is a relative rarity these days in the West End: a revival of George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession. Staunton will take on the title role — a former prostitute turned madam and brothel owner — while her real-life daughter, actor Bessie Carter, is set to play Mrs Warren’s thoroughly disapproving child, Vivie.

Mother and daughter on stage together is not something Staunton had long planned; she credits her involvement to Dominic Cooke, who also directed her in both Dolly! last summer and Follies at the National in 2017. “I don’t think I would have done it unless it was him,” she said, while adding that she herself really has “no idea” yet what to expect.

As for acting with Bessie — a veteran of Bridgerton, the National’s 2024 revival of Dodie Smith’s Dear Octopus, and star of the upcoming TV series Outrageous — mum is thrilled beyond words. “It hasn’t really sunk in,” Staunton says, an ear-to-ear grin showing her true enthusiasm. “I have huge respect for her, I hope she’s got a bit for me. And we have a good life relationship. Because the mother and daughter in this play don’t.”

What else is on deck for this titan of the stage, who has already conquered Adelaide, the Baker’s Wife, Mrs. Lovett, Rose, Martha, and Dolly Levi? Anything is possible. “I’ve never had a list [of dream roles],” she notes, “and I never will. I don’t believe in lists because I always think you’re doing to be disappointed. I’m always grateful for the next gig, really.”

You can catch that next gig at the Garrick beginning 10 May.