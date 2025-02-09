Imelda Staunton receives third WhatsOnStage Award

She most recently appeared in a hit revival of Hello, Dolly!

Hello, Imelda Staunton!

The acclaimed performer has received her third WhatsOnStage Award at tonight’s ceremony at The London Palladium.

It is for her leading role in the hit revival of Hello, Dolly! which played at the same venue last summer.

The win is her third, having previously been awarded for her performances in Sweeney Todd (2013) and Gypsy (2016).

However, Staunton has also received additional nominations for her work in straight plays. These include 2015’s Good People and 2018’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?.

Next up, she’ll be starring in a new production of George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs Warren’s Profession alongside her daughter Bessie Carter. The new revival sees Staunton reuniting with director Dominic Cooke.

You can follow the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards across our social media and here.