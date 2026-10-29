Moulin Rouge! extends West End run as it celebrates fifth anniversary with new photos

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will celebrate five years in the West End this November and has extended its booking period at the Piccadilly Theatre to July 2027.

New photos has been released featuring the current West End company: including Karis Anderson as Satine, Alistair Brammer as Christian, James Doherty as Harold Zidler, Daniel Fraser as The Duke, Richard Lloyd King as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ivan De Freitas as Santiago, Lindsey Tierney as Nini, Nick Len as Baby Doll, Billie-Kay as Arabia, Athena Collins as La Chocolat and Angela Marie Hurst as alternate Satine.

The company also includes Gabriela Acosta, Andy Barke, Callum Bell, Alexandros Beshonges, Emily Bolland, Taylor Bradshaw, Robson Broad, Lucy Campbell, Bethany Chan, Lucia Coleman, Katie Deacon, James Davies-Williams, Kelly Downing, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Myles Hart, Annabelle Laing, Holly Liburd, PaddyJoe Martin, Jacob McLay Reid, Jago Mottart, Marios Nicolaides, Ben Rutter, Hassun Sharif, Jamie Shields, Risha Tavernier, Kalila Khan, Hakeem Tinubu and Tija Tkalcevic.

Set in Paris in 1899, Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows American writer Christian and Satine, the star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

The musical is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received eight Academy Award nominations, winning two.

The stage production is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team comprises Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design) and Matt Stine (music producer). Casting is by Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

The production has played to more than 14 million audience members across 16 productions worldwide. It is currently running in London’s West End and on a world tour, with productions scheduled to open in Hamburg in November 2026 and Sydney in March 2027.