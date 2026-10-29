Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense to tour in 2027 with Tom Rosenthal and Adrian Scarborough

Tom Rosenthal and Adrian Scarborough will star in the 2027 UK tour of Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, a comedy based on the works of PG Wodehouse.

Rosenthal will play Bertie Wooster, with Scarborough as his valet Jeeves. The production is written by Robert Goodale and David Goodale and directed by Phillip Breen.

The play was first seen in 2013, transferring to the West End with Matthew Macfadyen and Stephen Mangan the next year and winning an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, also earning a WhatsOnStage Award nomination for the same category.

The tour dates are: Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (29 January to 6 February), Manchester Opera House (9 to 13 February), Theatre Royal Brighton (16 to 20 February), Princess Theatre, Torquay (23 to 27 February), Richmond Theatre (2 to 6 March), Arts Theatre, Cambridge (9 to 13 March), Theatre Royal Glasgow (16 to 20 March), Woking Theatre (23 to 27 March), Milton Keynes Theatre (30 March to 3 April), Liverpool Playhouse (13 to 17 April), Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (20 to 24 April), The Alexandra, Birmingham (27 April to 1 May) and Grand Opera House, York (4 to 8 May).

Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense is produced by ATG Productions.