Sadie Sink to lead John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway

Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) will star in John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower. Directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders), the comedy will begin performances on 20 March at the Booth Theatre, with an opening night set for 14 April.

The play takes place at a high school in a rural town in Georgia, where an English class is studying The Crucible. The students, who are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals, begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero.

The creative team for John Proctor is the Villain will include scenic designer AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and projection designer Hannah Wasileski. Movement direction comes from Tilly Evans-Krueger, intimacy coordination by Ann James, and the voice/dialect coach is Gigi Buffington.

Further casting will be announced in the coming months. Sink has appeared on Broadway in Annie and The Audience with Helen Mirren.