Theatre News

Sadie Sink to lead John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway

The Stranger Things star returns to the stage

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| New York |

17 October 2024

sadie sink
Sadie Sink, © Super Festivals from Ft. Lauderdale, USA, CC BY 2.0 < https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0> , via Wikimedia Commons

Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) will star in John Proctor is the Villain, a new play by Kimberly Belflower. Directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders), the comedy will begin performances on 20 March at the Booth Theatre, with an opening night set for 14 April.

The play takes place at a high school in a rural town in Georgia, where an English class is studying The Crucible. The students, who are more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals, begin to question the play’s perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show’s hero.

The creative team for John Proctor is the Villain will include scenic designer AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and projection designer Hannah Wasileski. Movement direction comes from Tilly Evans-Krueger, intimacy coordination by Ann James, and the voice/dialect coach is Gigi Buffington.

Further casting will be announced in the coming months. Sink has appeared on Broadway in Annie and The Audience with Helen Mirren.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Vanesa Williams in interview for WhatsOnStage

Vanessa Williams, Elton John and more preview The Devil Wears Prada musical at West End premiere media launch

Watch our full highlight below… That’s all.