Stranger Things releases new West End trailer and extends run

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre has released new footage as it extends its run into 2025.

Unlike the ’80s-inspired TV series, the stage prequel is set in 1959 with characters including a young Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby and Henry Creel (played respectively by David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sean Astin and Jamie Campbell Bower on screen).

Featuring an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is penned by Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry, with co-direction by Justin Martin. It has received rave reviews across the board, including from WhatsOnStage, being described as a “major visual spectacle”.

The West End cast includes Shane Attwooll as Chief Hopper, Kemi Awoderu as Sue Anderson, Chase Brown as Lonnie Byers, Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby, Ammar Duffus as Charles Sinclair, Gilles Geary as Ted Wheeler, Florence Guy as Karen Childress, Max Harwood as Alan Munson, Michael Jibson as Victor Creel, Oscar Lloyd as James Hopper Jr, Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Isabella Pappas as Joyce Maldonado, Matthew Pidgeon as Principal Newby, Calum Ross as Walter Henderson, Maisie Norma Seaton as Claudia Yount, Patrick Vaill as Dr Brenner, Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby and Alex Young as Virginia Creel.

McCartney was nominated for his professional debut turn as Creel at the WhatsOnStage Awards, with the production being shortlisted in a total of eight categories. It ultimately won Best New Play, while the show was nominated for five Olivier Awards – winning one for Best Comedy or Entertainment and Best Set Design

Completing the company are Anika Boyle, Lily Crawford, Faith Delaney and Imogen Turner (alternating the role of Alice Creel); with Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Samuel Baxter, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Benjamin Lafayette, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

The production features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Productions, original music and arrangements by D J Walde, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, and wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates. The technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision is by Mary Halliday, dialect coaching by William Conacher, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting with additional casting by Charlotte Sutton, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

Tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow are on sale below, with booking dates through to 16 February 2025.