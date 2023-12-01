Stranger Things: The First Shadow in the West End – production photos released

The world premiere production is currently in previews in the West End

The world premiere stage production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow is currently in previews at the Phoenix Theatre, and photos have now been released. The production will hold its official opening night on 14 December.

Unlike the TV series, the stage prequel is set in 1959 with characters including a young Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby and Henry Creel (played respectively by David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sean Astin and Jamie Campbell Bower on screen).

Featuring an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is penned by Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry, with co-direction by Justin Martin. It is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Leading the cast are Shane Attwooll (Wonder Woman 1984) as Chief Hopper, Kemi Awoderu (Arms and the Man) as Sue Anderson, Chase Brown (Mame) as Lonnie Byers, Christopher Buckley (David Copperfield) as Bob Newby, Ammar Duffus (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe) as Charles Sinclair, Gilles Geary (Hangmen) as Ted Wheeler, Florence Guy (Tom Jones) as Karen Childress, Max Harwood (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Allen Munson, Michael Jibson (Hamilton) as Victor Creel, Oscar Lloyd (The 47th) as James Hopper Jr, Louis McCartney (Hope Street) as Henry Creel, Isabella Pappas (Appropriate) as Joyce Maldonado, Matthew Pidgeon (The White Card) as Father Newby, Calum Ross (Wednesday) as Walter Henderson, Maisie Norma Seaton (Shetland) as Claudia Henderson, Patrick Vaill (Oklahoma!) as Dr Brenner, Lauren Ward (Dear Evan Hansen) as Virginia Creel and Ella Karuna Williams (The Equalizer) as Patty Newby.

Completing the company are Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow also features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Productions, original music and arrangements by D J Walde, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, and wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates. The technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision is by Mary Halliday, dialect coaching by William Conacher, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting CDG with additional casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

