The Lord of the Rings parody Fly, You Fools! confirms London and Birmingham cast

Casting has been set for Fly, You Fools! will receive its London premiere before running in Birmingham.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe hit is set to play from 25 November 2026 to 16 January 2027 at Southwark Playhouse Borough. An opening night will take place on 27 November. Following its London run, Fly, You Fools! will head to Birmingham Rep for five performances from 20 January to 23 January.

Created by the team behind Hold On To Your Butts, Recent Cutbacks, the show is a live, shot-for-shot parody of the first Lord of the Rings film. Featuring four performers, they use physical comedy, live sound effects, and mime to help recreate Middle-earth on stage and turn the epic 178-minute film into a 60-minute theatrical experience. It received a four-star review from WhatsOnStage’s chief critic Sarah Crompton last year. This run comes in the 25th anniversary year of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Set to star are Jack Baldwin, Charlie Burt, David Hoskin, Charlie Ives and Laurence Pears.

Director, producer and co-founder of Recent Cutbacks Kristin McCarthy Parker said: “Fly, You Fools! is our love letter to Tolkien’s world, and bringing it to London during the 25th anniversary feels like a homecoming. UK audiences have shown Recent Cutbacks so much love since Hold On To Your Butts, and we’re thrilled to bring the Butts team into the Fellowship. Whether you’re a superfan of the novels and films or encountering them for the first time, this show will bring plenty of joy and humour to your holiday season.”

The piece was originally performed by Nick Abeel, Kyle Schaefer and Matt Zambrano, it has Foley by Blair Busbee, a cappella arrangements by Kelsey Didion, key art by Ligature Creative, lighting design by James Appleby and is directed by Parker. It is produced by Huntley and Callum Runciman for Smart Entertainment, Heather Shields for Rigor + Ruckus and Recent Cutbacks, in association with 2nd Row Comedy and and Willette Klausner.