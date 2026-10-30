How do you make comedy work in the West End?

Welcome to the WhatsOnStage Podcast!

Nancy Carroll and Charles Edwards are starring alongside Christine Baranski and Richard E Grant in Noël Coward’s Hay Fever at Wyndham’s Theatre.

Sarah Crompton went along to talk to them about the pleasures of plays that simply entertain, the qualities of Coward, plus working with Angela Lansbury, Judi Dench and adventures in the Marvel universe.

Crompton and Alex Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

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