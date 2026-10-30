West End to dim lights for Patrick Stewart next week

West End theatres will dim their lights for two minutes next week for Patrick Stewart, who has died aged 86.

Stewart made his professional stage debut in 1959 at the Theatre Royal in Bristol before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966. He appeared in around 60 productions with the company and later became internationally known for his screen work, including Star Trek: The Next Generation.

He returned to the RSC as Prospero in a 2006 production of The Tempest, which transferred to the West End the following year. His later stage work included West End and Broadway productions of Waiting for Godot, alongside his close friend Ian McKellen.

Stewart was knighted in 2010 for services to drama. His theatre awards included Olivier Awards for Antony and Cleopatra in 1979 and Hamlet in 2009. His one-man production of A Christmas Carol also won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment in 1994.

The lights will be dimmed at 7pm on Tuesday 3 November.

Hannah Essex, Co-CEO of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said: “The theatre industry is mourning the loss of one of the greatest stage actors this country has ever seen. Sir Patrick Stewart was an acting giant whose seven-decade career is testament to his extraordinary talent and presence. We are proud to be able to pay tribute to him and extend our condolences to his loved ones.”