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Win a bundle of theatre-themed trick-or-treat goodies

Enter, if you dare!

Alex Braybrooke

Alex Braybrooke

| Nationwide |

30 October 2026

Image 2026 10 29T140546.942
The collected goodies, photo by Alex Braybrooke

WhatsOnStage has been up and down the West End knocking on stage doors and asking the all-important Halloween question: Trick or treat?

Once again, Alex Braybrooke has collected a treasure trove of goodies from some of London’s most loved shows, including The Play That Goes Wrong, Sinatra, Mamma Mia!, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Paranormal Activity. Best of all, they are all ready to be given away to one lucky reader!

You can see how she got on below:

Our special competition gives us the chance to treat one lucky winner who will take home the lot. The swag collected includes signed programmes, tote bags, bedazzled water bottles, pins, magnets and oodles more!

Enter here.

  • Prize: Winners will win a bag of swag from a variety of West End shows, pictured above. 
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The winning address must be located within the United Kingdom.
  • The competition will run 30 October to 4 November
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted from 4 November.
  • The prize will be dispatched by WhatsOnStage at the earliest available date.
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.
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