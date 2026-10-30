Win a bundle of theatre-themed trick-or-treat goodies

WhatsOnStage has been up and down the West End knocking on stage doors and asking the all-important Halloween question: Trick or treat?

Once again, Alex Braybrooke has collected a treasure trove of goodies from some of London’s most loved shows, including The Play That Goes Wrong, Sinatra, Mamma Mia!, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Paranormal Activity. Best of all, they are all ready to be given away to one lucky reader!

You can see how she got on below:

Our special competition gives us the chance to treat one lucky winner who will take home the lot. The swag collected includes signed programmes, tote bags, bedazzled water bottles, pins, magnets and oodles more!