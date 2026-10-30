Ceilidh the Musical at Shoreditch Town Hall and on tour – review

The addition of the word “musical” to any show title can be a red flag, though it’s usually coupled with a well-known piece of IP. Here, it feels oddly tautological, following a form of activity that’s synonymous with music, alongside Scotland, fiddles and callers invoking you to do-si-do.

In some sense, that’s aptly reflective of Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie’s show, which wraps a loose musical theatre structure around what is, in essence, a community folk dance. It’s difficult to pin down whether this is a party pretending to be a show, or vice versa. But niggling over form is to miss the point; in the end, it’s about celebrating the art of celebration itself.

There are kilts, bagpipes, even whisky and haggis, aplenty. The audience – at least those sitting on the ground floor of the cavernous Shoreditch Town Hall – are invited to participate at regular intervals, though routines are kept as simple (and short) as ceilidh custom allows (the dance floor is too crowded to make every routine entirely workable).

But there is poignancy too, with a narrative that centres on the passing of the art of calling from one generation to another (including a stand-out number, “Something Like This”, about the evolution of the dance steps over the years), and how toe-tapping numbers like “Strip the Willow” and “The Dashing White Sergeant” have come to symbolise a thread through time.

Gilmour himself plays Ramsay, son of legendary caller Leo (David Rankine), who’s hoping to pass the torch – or, more accurately, microphone – and help his son find his, drumroll please, calling.