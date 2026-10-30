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They’re fabulous, baby! – October’s trending stage stars

No tricks!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nationwide |

30 October 2026

Some of this month's trending Stage Names (1)
Some of this month’s trending Stage Names, photos by Mark Senior, Tristam Kenton, Rich Southgate, Hugo Glendenning

October has delivered a month full of theatrical treats!

From new casts taking over in huge shows to upcoming tour announcements for 2027, shows old and new have been showcasing the very best theatre stars across the country. Here are the most viewed Stage Names profiles from the last month, as always, in alphabetical order.

Joel Benjamin

The three stars of Dirty Dancing, photo by Paul Madeley
Joel Benjamin with Charlie Varlet and Penny Johnson, photo by Paul Madeley

WhatsOnStage readers really aren’t putting Joel Benjamin in a corner! Currently dancing (dirtily) across the UK leading the new tour, he has been pretty consistent in these lists over the last few months. His co-stars weren’t too far behind!

Zoe Birkett

sister acting
Zoe Birkett with co-stars Craig Revel Horwood and Paul Chuckle, photo by Rich Southgate

Taking on the role of Deloris Van Cartier for the upcoming tour of Sister Act, it’s *nun* other than Zoe Birkett! She will be raising her voice across the country.

Sam Brown

Sam Brown, photo by Kim Hardy
Sam Brown, photo by Kim Hardy

He’s gonna be a part of it! Super cover Sam Brown has stepped into the lead role of Frank Sinatra as Joel Harper-Jackson has been forced to take a leave of absence from Sinatra the Musical to recover from an injury.

Vivienne Carlyle

Vivienne Carlyle as Mrs Johnstone Blood Brothers
Vivienne Carlyle as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers, provided by the production without a credit

We can tell you it’s true, the Blood Brothers star remains in our trending Stage Names list as the tour continues this autumn.

Axel Duffy

Axel Duffy as Marty McFly, photo by Mark Senior
Axel Duffy as Marty McFly, photo by Mark Senior

The first UK tour of Back to the Future: The Musical has revved up after launching 88mph earlier this month in Bristol! Axel Duffy leads the cast as Marty McFly, after originating the role in Australia.

Naomi Katiyo

Naomi Katiyo in Sylvia, photo by Tristam Kenton
Naomi Katiyo in Sylvia, photo by Tristam Kenton

Slyvia has been marching across the country on its first-ever tour ahead of a monumental staging at the Royal Albert Hall next month! Naomi Katiyo leads the cast as the rebellious, brave daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst.

Nate Landskroner and Verity Thompson

Moulin Rouge tour 2
Verity Thompson and Nate Landskroner in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on tour, photo by Johan Persson

As the spectacular spectacular ramps up to celebrate five years in the UK, the leads of the Moulin Rouge! world tour once again find themselves trending on this list! Well, they certainly can can can!

George Maguire

pirates of the car cast
The leading cast members, photo by Dan Kennedy

Yo ho ho it’s a pirate’s life for WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner George Maguire! He will play Captain Jack Sparrow in the world premiere of Secret Cinema’s Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure.

Sonny Monaghan and the new cast of Paddington The Musical

Hassan Taj, Abbie Purvis and Sonny Monaghan
Hassan Taj, Abbie Purvis and Sonny Monaghan, photo by Hugo Glendenning

These stage stars are looking after a very special bear! Sonny Monaghan leads the second-year cast of Paddington The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, playing Young Man/Paddington (voice and remote puppetry). Watch the company’s first bow below:

Travis Ross

Travis Ross for Rent, photo by Oliver Rosser
Travis Ross for Rent, photo by Oliver Rosser

He is lighting those candles! Travis Ross stars as Roger in the West End revival of Rent, marking 30 years of the much-loved musical.

Oliver Tompsett

Look out ’cause here he comes! Oliver Tompsett will be reprising his role as PT Barnum when the new musical The Greatest Showman rolls into the West End – where dates are now confirmed!

Danny Walters

Molly Rainford and Danny Walters in character, artwork provided uncredited
Molly Rainford and Danny Walters in character, artwork provided uncredited

Big news. Huge! Lead casting was revealed for the upcoming tour of Pretty Woman earlier this month, and Danny Walters will be walking down the street as Edward Lewis.

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