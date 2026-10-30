They’re fabulous, baby! – October’s trending stage stars

October has delivered a month full of theatrical treats!

From new casts taking over in huge shows to upcoming tour announcements for 2027, shows old and new have been showcasing the very best theatre stars across the country. Here are the most viewed Stage Names profiles from the last month, as always, in alphabetical order.

WhatsOnStage readers really aren’t putting Joel Benjamin in a corner! Currently dancing (dirtily) across the UK leading the new tour, he has been pretty consistent in these lists over the last few months. His co-stars weren’t too far behind!

Taking on the role of Deloris Van Cartier for the upcoming tour of Sister Act, it’s *nun* other than Zoe Birkett! She will be raising her voice across the country.

He’s gonna be a part of it! Super cover Sam Brown has stepped into the lead role of Frank Sinatra as Joel Harper-Jackson has been forced to take a leave of absence from Sinatra the Musical to recover from an injury.

We can tell you it’s true, the Blood Brothers star remains in our trending Stage Names list as the tour continues this autumn.

The first UK tour of Back to the Future: The Musical has revved up after launching 88mph earlier this month in Bristol! Axel Duffy leads the cast as Marty McFly, after originating the role in Australia.

Slyvia has been marching across the country on its first-ever tour ahead of a monumental staging at the Royal Albert Hall next month! Naomi Katiyo leads the cast as the rebellious, brave daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst.

As the spectacular spectacular ramps up to celebrate five years in the UK, the leads of the Moulin Rouge! world tour once again find themselves trending on this list! Well, they certainly can can can!

Yo ho ho it’s a pirate’s life for WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award winner George Maguire! He will play Captain Jack Sparrow in the world premiere of Secret Cinema’s Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure.

Sonny Monaghan and the new cast of Paddington The Musical

These stage stars are looking after a very special bear! Sonny Monaghan leads the second-year cast of Paddington The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, playing Young Man/Paddington (voice and remote puppetry). Watch the company’s first bow below:

He is lighting those candles! Travis Ross stars as Roger in the West End revival of Rent, marking 30 years of the much-loved musical.

Look out ’cause here he comes! Oliver Tompsett will be reprising his role as PT Barnum when the new musical The Greatest Showman rolls into the West End – where dates are now confirmed!

Danny Walters

Big news. Huge! Lead casting was revealed for the upcoming tour of Pretty Woman earlier this month, and Danny Walters will be walking down the street as Edward Lewis.