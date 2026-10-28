The Greatest Showman announces West End dates and details

The show will make its home at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The West End run of The Greatest Showman musical will take place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next year – and dates and on-sale details have been revealed.

The stage adaptation of the 2017 film will feature songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, a book by Tim Federle, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

The cast includes Oliver Tompsett as P T Barnum, Samantha Barks as Charity Barnum, Ben Joyce as Phillip Carlyle, Vajèn van den Bosch as Jenny Lind and Malinda Parris as Lettie Lutz. Further casting is to be announced.

The show’s previews are beginning on 14 April 2027 and an opening night set for 5 May. Initial booking will run until 2 October 2027, with tickets going on general sale on 18 November at 12pm GMT. Priority booking opens on 3 November.

Listen to our recent interview with Barks and Tompsett here:

The musical will feature songs from the film, including “The Greatest Show”, “A Million Dreams”, “Come Alive”, “Rewrite the Stars”, “Never Enough” and “This Is Me”, alongside new songs written for the stage adaptation. The original film’s songs earned Pasek and Paul a Golden Globe Award for “This Is Me”, while the pair are also known for their work on La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen.

Based on the 20th Century Studios film, The Greatest Showman has a story by Jenny Bicks. It is the first 20th Century Studios title to be adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group. The Seelig Group, a producer of the original film, is also producing the musical.

The creative team includes Alex Lacamoire (music supervision, incidental and dance music arrangements and orchestrations), Justin Paul (vocal and incidental music arrangements), David Korins (scenic design), Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), George Reeve (video design), Lorenzo Pisoni (circus creation and design), Josh Marquette (hair and wig design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (make-up design), Jeremy Chernick (special effects design) and Skylar Fox (illusions and magic design).

Natalie Gallacher for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting is the casting director, while Keston and Keston are the children’s casting directors and general managers. Acrobat casting is by the 7 Fingers.