Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Purpose to receive London premiere with cast confirmed

The show will run at the Royal Court

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Play and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Purpose will receive its European premiere.

The transfer was announced as part of the Royal Court season for 2027.

Directed by Phylicia Rashad, the new play centres on a family that struggles to live up to its own legacy, and explores race, politics, sexuality and more.

Kalyne Coleman (Interview with the Vampire) will join the original Broadway company for the London run, appearing alongside Alana Arenas (David Makes Man), Glenn Davis (Downstate), Jon Michael Hill (Pass Over), Harry Lennix (Justice League), and LaTanya Richardson Jackson (To Kill a Mockingbird).

The full creative team will also transfer with the production. That includes set designer Todd Rosenthal, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designers Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen. Hair and wig design is by Nikiya Mathis, dramaturgy is by Jonathan L. Green and the production stage manager is Tiffany N. Robinson. Casting for this production is by JC Clementz and Calleri Jensen Davis.

Jacobs-Jenkins said: “I imagine for most writers a play at the Royal Court is a bit of a dream and I am no exception. I’m thrilled to bring the Jasper family to this powerhouse of new writing and hopeful for the conversations they might spark among audiences.”

The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production is presented by Royal Court Theatre, David Stone, Debra Martin Chase, Marc Platt and Robyn Coles. It was originally produced on Broadway by David Stone, Debra Martin Chase, Marc Platt, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Aaron Glick, Universal Theatrical Group, Eastern Standard Time, Trate Productions, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, ATG Entertainment, The Shubert Organization, and Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Purpose will run in Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from 16 January to 27 February 2027. A press night is set for Monday 25 January 2027.