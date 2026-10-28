Jessie Buckley to return to the stage in world premiere of Afterbirth

Jessie Buckley will lead the world premiere of new play Afterbirth.

Maria Aberg will direct Nina Segal’s piece, which explores the disorienting reality of life after birth. Set and costume design comes from Rosanna Vize.

The piece was announced as part of the Royal Court’s 2027 season, which we’ve detailed here.

Oscar winner Buckley will play Annie, with further casting to be revealed. She was last seen on stage in the award-winning revival of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, where she won an Olivier for her portrayal of Sally Bowles.

In an exclusive conversation with artistic director David Byrne, he revealed: “I read this play and I thought there was nobody in the world who would play this quite like Jessie would. Jessie is one of the best actors of her generation. This part has the perfect balance of an absolute five-course meal of a performance, but also a certain level of experimentalism and abstractness, and the play is a beautiful equilibrium of those things.”

Read more of our interview with Byrne here.

Segal, who is a Royal Court associate playwright, said: “To do this play – a weird, funny, brutal play about the weird, funny, brutal reality of birth and parenthood – in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs is a genuine dream. To do it with Jessie, Maria and Rosanna is more than I could have imagined. I’m so grateful to the Court and ETT for all their support – and so excited to bring Afterbirth into the world.”

Director Aberg added: “It’s the kind of project every director dreams about – a stunning, muscular, intelligent play; a lead actress of luminous, generation-defining talent; and an iconic venue with exactly the right balance of the intimate and the epic. Thrilled doesn’t even begin to describe it.”

Afterbirth runs at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from 15 January to 26 February 2028. A press night is confirmed for 24 January 2028.

The piece is an English Touring Theatre commission supported by the Royal Court. Production developed through the Genesis Next Generation Programme at the Royal Court.