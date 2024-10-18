Jurassic Park shot-for-shot parody Hold On To Your Butts to transfer to London ahead of tour

Sally Cade Holmes and Heather Shields have announced the London premiere of Hold On To Your Butts, following its sold-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The show, created by Recent Cutbacks, will run at the Arcola Theatre from 10 December 2024 to 4 January 2025 before embarking on a UK tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Hold On To Your Butts is a live, shot-for-shot parody of Jurassic Park, performed by just two actors and a live foley artist while strictly adhering to all the necessary copyright laws.

The cast includes Jack Baldwin (The Play That Goes Wrong, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery) and Laurence Pears (The Mousetrap, Magic Goes Wrong), with live sound and foley by Charlie Ives (A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story, Private Lives). The show is directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs), and a cappella arrangements are by Kelsey Didion.

Recent Cutbacks, a New York-based creative ensemble founded in 2014, is known for their live movie parodies that blend comedy, theatre, and nostalgia.

Holmes and Shields said: “Hold Onto Your Butts is everything we love about theatre – it celebrates imagination, is laugh-out-loud hilarious, and reinvents a classic. After the success at Edinburgh Fringe, we’re excited to bring this ridiculously fun show to London this holiday season. The show delivers pure joy, and we can’t wait to share the laughter with audiences at the Arcola and beyond!”