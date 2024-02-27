Norfolk and Norwich Festival announces full 2024 line-up

Norfolk and Norwich Festival’s full programme for 2024 was unveiled today by festival director, Daniel Brine, as tickets went on sale to the public.

Among the highlights, French company L’Homme Debout will present a playful and poetic parade with their giant puppet, Mo and The Red Ribbon, while Columbian circus troupe Circolombia premieres Corazón in the Adnams Spiegeltent. Collaborating with Norwich Theatre, the festival will showcase a celebration of dance and physical theatre, featuring works curated by both organisations. Within this includes Ockham’s Razor’s Tess, based on Thomas Hardy’s classic.

Resident artist Mahan Esfahani will perform an all-Bach program with the Britten Sinfonia, and Chamber Choir Ireland presents contemporary choral music.

The programme has been curated into different “themes”, offering different artists and productions in conversation with each other. The “A Greener World” theme explores environmental issues (including three short plays by Steve Waters), while “Whisper and Shout” examines various artist-audience dynamics, with shows like Lucy McCormick’s Lucy and Friends and Tania El Khoury’s Memory of Birds. Local artists are also spotlighted, including Laura Cannell and Ashley Grote, alongside community collaborations like Speak Easy curated by Toast. Additionally, highlights include Jonny Greenwood’s eight-hour epic organ composition and Antony Gormley’s Time Horizon installation at Houghton Hall.

The festival will also present the City of Literature Weekend in partnership with the National Centre for Writing, featuring events with renowned writers.