Noël Coward was an angry young man

On the eve of A Marvellous Party, a star-filled gala to celebrate Noël Coward, chief critic Sarah Crompton talks to producer Julian Bird and Coward’s biographer Oliver Soden about Coward’s importance today.

They discuss the range of his talent as a playwright, songwriter, screen writer, diarist and poet and why the image of him as a comfortable man in a dressing gown couldn’t be further from the truth.

Did you know that he coined the word gay or that there were people storming out of his plays because he was so shocking? It’s all part of realising that he is more relevant and necessary than ever.

Appearing at the gala are the likes of Alfred Enoch, Derek Jacobi, Ian McKellen, Joshua James, Samantha Spiro, Marisha Wallace, Lia Williams, Hugh Bonneville, Gyles Brandreth, Judi Dench, Lindsay Duncan, Cush Jumbo, Robert Lindsay, Hilton McRae, and Giles Terera. Additional special guests are set to be revealed on the night.