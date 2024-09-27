Ghastly or a joy? End of an era at the National Theatre

Rufus Norris programmes his final shows at the helm of the National

Head critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood report from behind the scenes at the National Theatre’s Green Store, the location of Rufus Norris’s press conference at which the retiring artistic director announced his final season of work. What was the mood – and what do we think of his choices to end a decade in the hot seat?

