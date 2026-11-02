New Vic Theatre unveils 2027 spring season

The New Vic Theatre has announced its spring 2027 season.

The programme opens with Patrick Barlow’s adaptation of The 39 Steps, based on the novel by John Buchan and the Alfred Hitchcock film. Directed by New Vic artistic director Theresa Heskins, the production runs from 20 March to 17 April 2027 and marks the conclusion of the venue’s 40th-anniversary celebrations.

First staged at the theatre in 2019, the revival will see original cast members Michael Hugo and Gareth Cassidy return.

Running from 7 to 29 May, Nell Leyshon’s Folk will be directed by Polly Wain. Inspired by the story of folk song collector Cecil Sharp, the play follows the relationship between Sharp and Louie, a woman whose songs and stories have been passed down through generations.

The season concludes with the first revival of Steven Moffat’s The Unfriend, directed by John Young and running from 19 June to 10 July. First seen in Chichester before moving to the West End, the comedy centres on a couple whose holiday acquaintance unexpectedly accepts an invitation to stay with them, prompting a chain of events after they discover troubling information about their guest.