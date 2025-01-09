Anthony Simpson-Pike announced as new Theatre503 artistic director

Theatre503 has announced Anthony Simpson-Pike as its new artistic director.

Simpson-Pike succeeds Lisa Spirling, who is leaving the role after eight years to become artistic director at Stratford East. Under a new leadership model, Simpson-Pike will share the position of joint CEO with executive director Emily Carewe. The senior management team also includes literary manager Steve Harper, Carne deputy artistic director Rochelle Wilson, and a producer, who will be appointed next month.

Simpson-Pike is a director, dramaturg, and writer who has previously held leadership positions as deputy artistic director at the Yard Theatre and associate director at the Gate Theatre. His recent directing credits include The P Word at the Bush Theatre, Grenfell: in the words of survivors at the National Theatre and St Anne’s Warehouse, An Octoroon at the Abbey Theatre, and productions at the Royal Court Theatre, Stratford East, and the Young Vic.

As a dramaturg, he has assisted on seasons of work for the Yard and the Gate Theatre and collaborated with organisations including the RSC, Stratford East, the Royal Court, and Battersea Arts Centre.

He said today: “I can’t wait to get started on working with game-changing writers that are the lifeblood of Theatre503 and I am honoured to build on Lisa’s rich legacy of supporting bold and diverse new writing. Theatre503 holds a vital and unique place in the industry, and in my heart, as the national theatre of debut plays. I have always been inspired by the breadth, ambition and innovation of the stories I’ve seen here.

“It is a vital space for artists to dare to write their boldest work and for audiences to see plays they couldn’t see anywhere else. Now, more than ever, Theatre503 is crucial to keep the heart of our writing culture beating. Without new writing our landscape of stories will dry up. Theatre503 and the 503Studio are vital engines supporting the most visionary writers of tomorrow today. I am so excited to work with Emily and the outstanding team to contribute to the Theatre503 legacy at a crucial point in the journey, as we launch the studio and put some of our most ambitious plans into practice.”

Simpson-Pike will take up the role in February 2025. He will oversee the final stages of the 2025 Theatre503 International Playwriting Award, the development of the 503Studio at Nine Elms, and the programming of his first season of work, set to be staged from 2026 onwards.