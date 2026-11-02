Unmissable theatre to see this November 2026

There is no place more suited to the dark, autumnal nights than the theatre.

As pantomimes and festive offerings open up across the country, there are plenty more choices if you’re after new theatre. In addition, big transfers are happening, too – London welcomes One Day, Pride, Club NVRLND and more this month.

Cloud 9

Caryl Churchill’s play returns, now directed by Dominic Cooke, following his work on Game of Thrones: The Mad King and ahead of overseeing his first season as artistic director of the Almeida Theatre. First performed in 1979, Cloud 9 moves between Victorian Africa and 1970s London, examining gender, power and the legacy of empire.

Runs at the National Theatre’s Lyttelton Theatre from 2 November to 13 January 2027

A new musical from the writers of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, premieres in London this month. Andrew Barth Feldman stars in the title role as the show explores how he became one of history’s most infamous rulers.

Runs at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 2 November to 5 December

Cranford

Elizabeth Gaskell’s novel has been adapted for the stage by Lin Coghlan and Shaun McKenna and stars Tamsin Greig as Matty Jenkyns. The play is set in the 1840s and follows the residents of the small town of Cranford as changes in the outside world begin to affect their close-knit community.

Runs at Orange Tree Theatre from 3 November to 16 January 2027

Solidarity forever! Grab your ballet shoes as Billy Elliot returns for a new tour, which includes a welcome return to the West End. A former Billy also returns to the show.

Tour opens at Sunderland Empire from 4 November

Owain & Henry

Michael Sheen and Linus Roache lead the world premiere of Gary Owen’s play, which explores the conflict between Welsh prince Owain Glyndŵr and King Henry IV. Set in 1400, the story follows Glyndŵr after he is declared an outlaw by the king, leading him to launch a rebellion that threatens Henry’s hold on the throne. The production is co-directed by Sheen and Steffan Donnelly, and is a Wales Millennium Centre and Welsh National Theatre co-production. It will be filmed for release.

Runs at the Donald Gordon Theatre at Wales Millennium Centre from 5 to 28 November

Julius Caesar

Shakespeare’s play will be staged for the first time ever in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, where four actors bring it to life by candlelight!

Runs at Shakespeare’s Globe from 6 November to 14 February

A Christmas Carol

It isn’t Christmas in London without the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol! Now in its tenth year, Jack Thorne’s adaptation, directed by Matthew Warchus, will star Giles Terera playing Ebenezer Scrooge. A second staging will take place at the Lowry.

Runs at the Old Vic from 10 November to 9 January

Desire Under the Elms

Ebenezer Bamgboye directs Zackary Momoh in the 1924 play Desire Under the Elms. Eugene O’Neill’s play, inspired by Greek tragedy, is set on a remote New England farm in the mid-19th century and follows the tensions between an ageing farmer, his new, younger wife and his son.

Runs at the Almeida Theatre from 10 November to 19 December

Nine Night

First staged at the National Theatre in 2018, Natasha Gordon’s Olivier-nominated play follows a family gathering for the traditional Jamaican nine-night wake after the death of a family member. As mourners arrive, family tensions and long-held secrets come to the surface.

Runs at the Kiln Theatre from 12 November 2026 to 2 January 2027

Eurotrash

Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw lead the stage adaptation of Eurotrash. When a blocked novelist is summoned to Zurich by his mother, it leads to a journey across Switzerland as they attempt to give away her fortune, amassed through arms investments and dairy products, while confronting their shared past and Europe’s history.

Runs at Young Vic Theatre from 13 November to 9 January

Anupama Chandrasekhar’s new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book receives its world premiere this autumn at the National Theatre! The play, which centres on Mowgli, a young child who is raised by wolves and encounters a range of animals as he grows up (expect awe-inspiring puppetry from Finn Caldwell and Nick Barnes), is directed by Indhu Rubasingham, with Olivier Award-winning actor Hiran Abeysekera in the lead role.

Runs at the National Theatre’s Olivier Theatre from 13 November to 6 February

The world premiere of The Afronauts, co-directed by playwright Ryan Calais Cameron and director Monique Touko, tells the “true(ish)” story of the Zambian Space Program. It stars Lucian Msamati as Edward, alongside Ama Qamata as Matha.

Runs at the Royal Court Theatre from 14 November to 19 December

Lear

Ian McKellen and Taylor Russell will star in a new reimagining of King Lear at the Yard Theatre as part of the venue’s inaugural season in its rebuilt Hackney Wick home. It has been reimagined by playwright Simon Stephens and the Yard’s artistic director Jay Miller.

Runs at the Yard Theatre from 17 November 2026 to 2 January 2027

Anything Goes

Anything goes at Christmas-time, so why not get a kick out of the Cole Porter musical? Gemma Sutton will play nightclub singer Reno Sweeney, with Josh St Clair as stowaway Billy Crocker on board the S S American as mistaken identities and romantic complications unfold during their voyage.

Runs at the Mill at Sonning from 19 November to 17 January

Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Who’s who in the festive revival?! Well, Joel Montague is set to play the the the the the the Grinch in Leeds, directed by Tom Wright.

Runs at the Quarry Theatre from 19 November to 16 January

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Come with me… to Leicester! Curve is reviving the much-loved musical with Jonny Fines as the iconic Willy Wonka, before he passes the purple top hat over to Michael Ball for the summer run at the London Coliseum. It must be believed to be seen!

Runs at Curve from 21 November to 16 January

Honk!

Honk if you want a revival of the George Stiles and Anthony Drewe musical! Based on The Ugly Duckling, the Olivier Award-winning musical will star WhatsOnStage Award winner Timi Akinyosade as the duckling who embarks on a massive journey.

Runs at the Barn Theatre, Cirencester from 21 November to 3 January

My Fair Lady

A loverly chamber version of My Fair Lady arrives in Pitlochry this November, directed by Maria Friedman. Alan Cumming will play Professor Henry Higgins, with Verity Power as flower seller Eliza Doolittle. Wash your face and hands before you come!

Runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 21 November to 31 December

Robin Hood and the Merry Mandem

Across the country, pantomimes will be welcoming audiences for some festive fun. Over at Stratford East, they’re putting an East End twist on the classic tale of Robin Hood.

Runs at Stratford East from 21 November to 2 January

Fly, You Fools!

Recent Cutbacks, the comedy team behind Jurassic Park comedy Hold On To Your Butts, are back! Now tackling Lord of the Rings, this new show is a live, shot-for-shot parody of the first film. Four performers use physical comedy, live sound effects and mime to turn the epic film into an hour-long theatre experience.

Runs at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 25 November to 16 January

Jumpers

Tom Stoppard’s 1972 comedy of murder, marriage and metaphysics is back in London for the first time in over 20 years! Blanche McIntyre directs Heartstopper star Rhea Norwood as Dorothy, with James Corrigan as George, Jude Akuwudike as Crouch, Tim McMullan as Archie, Scarlett Stitt as Secretary and Jason Thorpe as Inspector Bones.

Runs at Hampstead Theatre from 25 November to 23 January

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

After a decade in development, this new musical, inspired by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s poem (which was later popularised through the Disney classic Fantasia), receives its world premiere. The musical is set in a Scandinavian town facing collapse, where a sorcerer and his apprentice attempt to work together to prevent disaster.

Runs at HOME in Manchester from 27 November to 2 January

The Three Musketeers

All for one, and one for all! The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and Told by an Idiot will present a Christmas caper in the form of The Three Musketeers, adapted and directed by Told by an Idiot co-founder and artistic director Paul Hunter.

Runs at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 28 November to 9 January

The Pelicot Trial

Milo Rau and Servane Decle’s piece of documentary theatre is based on the trial of the men who drugged and raped Gisèle Pelicot, and the piece is created from documents from the trial and psychiatric reports of the 51 men who were prosecuted. It will receive its UK premiere at London County Hall on 30 November and stream live on YouTube for free at the same time. Thirty artists and public figures will perform in this one-off event. The first names revealed are Adjoa Andoh, Nicole Ansari-Cox, Lorraine Ashbourne, Leo Bill, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Alfred Enoch, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Rosie Jones, Kadiff Kirwan, Rosie O’Donnell, Tamzin Outhwaite, Jordan Stephens, Juliet Stevenson, Samuel West and Olivia Williams. More will be added in the coming weeks.

Runs at London County Hall on 30 November