Hosts announced for 27th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The dynamic duo are back for a third time!
Gina Murray and Mazz Murray are set to host the 27th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, returning to front the ceremony for a third consecutive year.
The awards, hosted in association with AudienceView, will return to The London Palladium on Sunday 28 February 2027 at 6.30pm. The announcement was made via a Traitors-style skit released across WhatsOnStage channels – as you can see below:
Decided by public vote, the awards feature performances from stage talent across various categories. Nominations across performance and show categories open this Thursday, 5 November on the WhatsOnStage website and will remain open until 24 November 2026. The shortlist will be announced on 10 December 2026, followed by a nominee celebration event in January 2027.
Speaking about the announcement, WhatsOnStage’s Darius Thompson and Alex Wood said: “Mazz and Gina had the Palladium audience in the palm of their hands for this year’s awards, so it was a no-brainer to bring them back for an unprecedented third appearance. With nominations opening this week and so many top-quality productions eligible, we’re already very excited for what next February might bring.”
The event receives support from industry partners including platinum partners Disney Theatrical, Preevue, SINE Digital, and Travelzoo, alongside official hotel partner The Londoner, celebration partner Sipsmith London, official drama training Partner ArtsEd, charity partner Go Live Theatre, and partnerships consultant House of Kais.
Further support comes from AKA, ANRPR, Blackout, Concord, Dewynters, Gascoyne London, John Good Limited, John Henry’s, Newman’s Displays, PRG, ROYO, Studio Twenty, Stagedoor Rewards, Tandem Marketing, Theatre Tokens, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Ticketmaster, Trafalgar Entertainment, and White Light.
Robert Icke’s stage adaptation of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Oscar-winning film is running at the Adelphi Theatre