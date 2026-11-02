The Lives of Others with Keira Knightley, Luke Thompson and Stephen Dillane – first look photos

The world premiere has opened at the Adelphi Theatre

The world premiere run of The Lives of Others has now officially opened – with reviews and photos released this evening.

Keira Knightley, Stephen Dillane and Luke Thompson lead Robert Icke’s stage adaptation of Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s film, The Lives of Others.

Based on Henckel von Donnersmarck’s 2006 German-language film, the production is adapted and directed by Icke and has opened at the Adelphi Theatre. It is scheduled to run until 9 January 2027.

The trio are joined by Jamie Ankrah, Jake Benson, Matt Ray Brown, Lucy Doyle, Calum Finlay, Josh Gordon, Paul Higgins, Leda Hodgson, Nick Holder, Sibylla Meienberg, Irfan Shamji, Richard Sutton and Andrew Woodall.

Set in East Germany in 1984, the story follows a writer and an actor placed under state surveillance by the Stasi. The officer listening to their conversations becomes increasingly involved in the lives he is observing. The film won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, as well as the BAFTA for Best Film Not in the English Language and awards from the European and German Film Awards, among others.

The production reunites Icke with producer Sonia Friedman following their work together on Oedipus, Manhunt, Hamlet, The Doctor, Oresteia and 1984. Friedman also previously worked with Knightley on The Children’s Hour.

The creative team comprises set and costume designer Hildegard Bechtler, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Giles Thomas, video designer Tal Yarden and original music by Max Richter. Casting is by Julia Horan.