The London Palladium pantomime Cinderella with Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders adds further cast

Oh, yes they have!

Additional cast has been revealed for The London Palladium’s annual pantomime.

As already confirmed, comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will appear as the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella.

The run, from 5 December 2026 to 10 January 2027, marks the pair uniting in the West End for the first time in 17 years.

Cast members returning for the festivities include Julian Clary as the Fairy Godfather, alongside Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Rob Madge.

Also in the principal cast are Dex Lee as Prince Charming and Hope Dawe as Cinderella, both making their Palladium pantomime debuts.

Revealed today is the ensemble, which comprises: Keely Chamberlain, Danny Coburn, Spencer Darlastan-Jones, Demmileigh Foster, Lowri Hamilton, Emma Hunger, Thomas Inge, Tyler Lotzof, Louis Mackrodt, Callum Quinnen, Redmand Rance, Charlotte Scally, Charles Tatman, Zinzile Tshuma, Frankie Wright and Zirihi Zadi.

Kitty Harris and Kate Stewart will play Fairy Queens, with Pierre Marchand as The Great Marchand and Suzy Bloom, Christopher Hewitt and Christopher Howell as Standbys.

The production marks the 11th year that Clary, Zerdin and Havers have appeared in the Palladium pantomime since its revival in 2016, produced and directed by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes.

The annual production returns following the tenth anniversary season of Sleeping Beauty, which achieved record attendance across its five-week run. This year’s Cinderella will feature set design by Mark Walters, costumes by Hugh Durrant, Teresa Nalton and Mike Coltman, choreography by Karen Bruce, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Matt Peploe and music by George Dyer.