Mazz and Gina Murray: sisters share the stage as WhatsOnStage Awards hosts for third year

Sisters, sisters, there were never such devoted sisters! Irving Berlin may well have been writing about starry siblings Mazz Murray and Gina Murray, who once more return to host the WhatsOnStage Awards.

The duo will take on hosting duties for the third consecutive year as the 27th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards return to the famed London Palladium for the fourth time.

“It’s an old school classic, and it’s revered, not just in this country, but internationally,” says Gina of The London Palladium. “It’s world famous!”

The Murray sisters grew up looking up to the Argyll Street theatre, as their mother was actually in one of the first original pantomimes, Mother Goose, as a young teen.

“The Palladium’s the goal, isn’t it?” adds Mazz, listing off performers that have stood on that stage like Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. But underneath the stage, the sisters are keen to share the showbiz tidbit that Bruce Forsyth’s ashes are buried there.

Watch our Traitors-style announcement skit released across WhatsOnStage channels:

Both sisters have forged their own path in the world of musical theatre, while continuing their lifelong tradition of regular singalongs in the car. But the WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony marked the first time that the sisters have worked together in that capacity.

The two are also part of pop group Woman, alongside bandmates and fellow stage stars, Emma Kershaw and Anna-Jane Casey. In 2010, the group played at an early WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony at the Prince of Wales Theatre. Mazz recalls the performance well. After all, it was while on stage that she realised she was pregnant after getting dizzy with one part of the choreography.

Pregnancy surprises aside, the WhatsOnStage Awards have a reputation for exclusive first looks, special performances and new orchestrations, all under the craft of musical director Alex Parker and his musicians. Both sisters are given their time in the spotlight to showcase their vocal prowess with new arrangements, backed by dancers. Last year, they spoofed Raye’s “Where Is My Husband?” with a call-out to casting directors.

Gina laughs: “Oh, it feels like a well-oiled machine that we hop onto, and then…” Gina laughs as Mazz finishes her sentence: “Destroy.”

Mazz continues: “Every year we are trying to come up with more things to make it unique and fun and different and be the voice of people that don’t get to say the outrageous things that we do.”

“We are always changing and editing things on the hoof,” starts Gina. “You can’t really do that with somebody you haven’t spent your life with. But we know what one another is going to do. With just a look, we can say, cut that, don’t do that, do that.”

Due to the “ever-changing” nature of the live show, the pair have some hilarious anecdotes from the previous two ceremonies. They are often unscripted or on-the-fly. Gina recalls a couple of years ago being in the wings dressed as Elphaba and Glinda: “Mazz had a green pop sock stretched over her face and couldn’t read a word of her cue card… It shouldn’t have worked, but it did.”

Mazz adds: “I remember going up to Dr Ranj in the middle of act two and saying: ‘Do you mind if I just walk on stage and say that you’ve given me a smear?’ He went, ‘What?’ And I said: ‘Great, thanks!'”

Jokes aside – the energy of the auditorium is what powers the pair on the big night. Mazz says: “The Awards are done with total love and adoration of people that adore theatre. It’s not political. It’s voted for by the people that go to the theatre, people that love theatre. Which is why the reactions and the winners are always so popular.”

Gina agrees, saying that there is an “authenticity” about them, adding: “You don’t always find that in award shows. It can feel very stuffy or exclusive. And I think the important thing with the WhatsOnStage Awards is that everybody feels like they’ve been invited.”

On the night, the pair don’t know who is going to win. “That is always a surprise,” adds Mazz, “And it’s nice to be able to change our reactions accordingly.”

The only thing that the two are quite keen to change about the night is the length of speeches. A long-running joke from WhatsOnStage Awards past, Mazz says: “What is so amazing is how many times and how blatantly we say: When you get an award, keep it brief.”

During their first year, they sang Donna Summer’s “Enough is Enough”. Last year, we introduced a play-out with the orchestra kicking in when time was up. This time, Mazz suggests a blackout. After that, she’ll start chanting: “Off!” So, nominees, beware!

Gina and Mazz Murray return to host the 27th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards at The London Palladium on Sunday 28 February 2027. Tickets are available below.