27th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards: date and venue announced

Dates and venue have been set for the 27th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

The awards concert will take place on Sunday 28 February at The London Palladium, returning for a fourth year at the iconic theatre.

The 2027 awards will begin at 6.30pm and will see winners crowned across a wide variety of categories. As ever, audiences can expect a starry line-up of exclusive live performances from leading stage talent.

The awards remain the only major theatre honours decided entirely by theatregoers, with readers able to both nominate and vote for their favourites.

Nominations for this year’s awards open on Thursday 5 November 2026, with full eligibility criteria to be revealed in September on the WhatsOnStage Awards website. A shortlist will then follow in early December.

The event is supported by a wide range of partners across the theatre industry and beyond, including platinum sponsors Disney Theatrical, Preevue, AudienceView and White Light, alongside The Londoner (Official Hotel Partner) and AKA, Concord, Dewynters, Go Live Theatre, ROYO, SINE Digital, Studio Twenty, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Ticketmaster, Trafalgar Entertainment and Travelzoo.

Darius Thompson and Alex Wood from WhatsOnStage said in a statement today: “We’re overjoyed to be returning to The London Palladium for a fourth year. We’ve already seen so many blockbuster productions across this eligibility period, with UK theatre once again proving it’s a vibrant, evolving ecosystem that wows audiences up and down the country. We’re so delighted to be offering not only a platform for ticket holders to celebrate their favourite shows, but to highlight the incredible work being done by creatives – be they casting directors, WHAM designers or those taking to the stage night after night. Bring on 28 February!”

Tickets will go on sale in September – sign up for our newsletters to be the first to know when!