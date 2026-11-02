The Housemaid stage adaptation to embark on tour

The world premiere is based on the book and film

A stage play of The Housemaid will arrive next year.

The adaptation continues the expansion of the franchise based on The Housemaid, the novel by Freida McFadden, which was adapted into a feature film released in December 2025 and has grossed close to $400 million worldwide.

A sequel film, based on the second book in the trilogy, is also in development and is expected to begin production later this year ahead of a planned December 2027 release.

The Housemaid follows Millie, a young woman who becomes a live-in maid for a wealthy family in a house of secrets. It has been adapted by Bekah Brunstetter and will be directed by Matthew Dunster.

The tour opens at London’s Richmond Theatre on 14 September, 2027.

It will then visit Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham (21 to 25 September), Malvern Theatres (28 September to 2 October), Theatre Royal, Brighton (5 to 9 October), Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (12 to 18 October), Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (19 to 23 October), Arts Theatre, Cambridge (26 to 30 October), Churchill Theatre, Bromley (2 to 6 November), New Theatre, Cardiff (9 to 13 November), Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury (16 to 20 November), York Opera House (23 to 27 November), and Palace Theatre, Southend (30 November to 4 December).

Into 2028, the tour will stop at Theatre Royal, Norwich (11 to 15 January), Theatre Royal, Glasgow (18 to 22 January), Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury (25 to 29 January), the Lowry, Salford (1 to 5 February), Woking Theatre (29 February to 4 March), and Milton Keynes Theatre (25 to 29 April). More dates are expected to be confirmed alongside casting and creative team.

The stage show is produced by Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot in association with Lionsgate.

Liongate’s president of global products and experiences said: “With the stage play debuting next year and our sequel film in production, the momentum behind The Housemaid franchise continues to grow. We’re thrilled to work with Simon, Hanna, Bekah and Matthew to bring this story to the stage in an entirely new way, giving audiences the chance to experience its suspense, twists and turns live.”

Melting Pot’s Friend added: “Bekah’s adaptation of The Housemaid is exactly what we’d hoped for – a fresh and uniquely theatrical take on this wildly popular story, and made with Matthew Dunster’s vision, it will certainly bring a thrilling new dimension to the franchise.”