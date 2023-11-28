New musical Wild About You to have world premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack

Exclusive: New musical Wild About You is set to make its world premiere in concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 25 and 26 March 2024.

The piece, with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and a book by Eric Holmes, will star Emmy Award-winner Eric McCormack, known for his role as Will Truman in Will & Grace. McCormack’s stage credits include The Cottage, The Best Man and The Music Man.

Wild About You follows Olivia, a woman who wakes up in hospital and must grapple with limited memory, attempting to identify her emergency contact among past loves. Further company members are to be revealed, while the director and choreographer for the concert is Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde), with casting by Harry Blumenau.

A concept album for the show was recently released online, with notable performers such as Katharine McPhee, Alex Newell, Jackie Burns, Jenn Colella, Joaquina Kalukango, Jessie Mueller, Lea Salonga, and others involved. The album is produced by two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Spector and Daniel Edmonds, who also serves as the album’s music supervisor/director, arranger and orchestrator.

Tickets for the piece will go on sale at midday today via the LW Theatres website.