National Theatre to stream The Effect with Taylor Russell and Paapa Essiedu

The celebrated production was staged at the Lyttelton Theatre from August to October of this year

The National Theatre has confirmed that its acclaimed production of The Effect will be made available for streaming on the National Theatre at Home platform next month.

Written by Lucy Prebble (Succession) and directed by Jamie Lloyd (Sunset Boulevard), the play follows two young volunteers, who develop a romance during a clinical drug trial.

The show received the full five stars from our lead critic, Sarah Crompton, and has just made the shortlist for the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards with a total of five nominations, including Best Play Revival, Best Performer in a Play for lead actors Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project) and Taylor Russell (Bones and All), Best Supporting Performer in a Play for Michele Austin (This Is Going to Hurt) and Best Lighting Design (for Jon Clark). The cast also includes Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

In addition, a New York transfer was also recently announced, with the production heading to The Shed in NYC and running from 3 to 31 March 2024.

The Effect will launch on the NT streaming service on 9 January 2024.

Sign up to our newsletter for more